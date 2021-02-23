SC reports 718 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 718 new and 156 probable COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed and 6 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 437,806 confirmed cases, 69,106 probable cases, 7,436 confirmed deaths and 921 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 15,095 individual test results with a positive rate of 6.6%.
