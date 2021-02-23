‘SSS-TAY SAFE’: Horry County police warn of snakes, other wildlife in floodwaters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are warning residents of the dangers floodwaters can pose when it comes to wildlife.
A photo on the Horry County Police Department’s Faceboook page shows a large snake – fangs exposed – that was caught in area floodwaters. It’s accompanied by the headline “SSS-TAY SAFE & BEWARE OF WILDLIFE.”
“While HCPD River Patrol was out patrolling flooded neighborhoods, this snake tried to make our boat its new home!” a post that accompanied the photo read. “As floodwaters encroach on their usual hiding spots, it’s not uncommon for wildlife of all kinds to seek higher ground.”
With area rivers hitting flood levels and flooding occurring in nearby neighborhoods, the HCPD is asking residents not to venture out into floodwaters.
“There is absolutely nothing to be gained from a joyride through a flooded community, yet so much at risk,” the HCPD stated.
People who spot wildlife are asked to leave the animals alone, and not to approach, feed or attempt to catch them.
