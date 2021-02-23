Taste of Spring over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine as warming temperatures provide a taste of Spring over the next few days. The sky will be sunny today sending the temperatures into the upper 60s this afternoon. The temps will continue to warm over the next few days with highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday. A weak cold front will try to slide into the area on Friday. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers to end the work weeks. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s Friday before warming back up for the weekend. Right now, we have a small chance of rain in the forecast this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 72.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 72.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.