‘There is no excuse’: Investigators rescue 12 malnourished dogs from Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A dozen dogs were rescued from a Robeson County home after authorities were alerted about poor living conditions.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday to a home on Ottmus Road in Pembroke after a community member told them about the living conditions and that several dogs were malnourished at the home.
Investigators went to the home and seized 12 dogs. Pictures from the investigations show the dogs living in a dirty caged area, and their ribs can be seen.
The dogs were taken to a veterinarian hospital for care and treatment.
“There is no excuse for animal cruelty. Animals can’t express their feelings but when abuse is recognized, we must become their voice” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Nehemiah Pate, 25, was arrested in the case and charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
He was taken to Robeson County Detention Center and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information about this case or other animal cruelty cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
