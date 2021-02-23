Tri-county preparing for future of US 52

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments says they are looking to improve and prepare for future growth along the highway 52 corridor.
While currently in phase two of a four-part study, The Council of Governments says they are giving an update on the project to the city of Goose Creek.
The Highway 52 Corridor Study area includes about 18 miles running between Highway 17-A in Moncks Corner to Highway 78 in North Charleston.
BCDCOG project manager Sarah Cox says according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation records certain areas around Highway 52 have grown roughly 30% since 2010.
Cox also says that closer to Goose Creek maximum traffic volumes are reaching 55,000 cars a day on the southern end of US 52.
The Council of Governments are focusing on how to improve traffic flow, but Cox says that could be through changing traffic signals or adding more access roads for new and incoming neighborhoods or businesses.
A big part of the project also includes improving multi-model transportation. Cox says they are discussing where more bike and pedestrian paths could go. She says the more urban areas, like in the middle of the corridor, could see more multi-use path expansions.
Cox says they’ve already met with Berkeley County and Moncks Corner, but want Goose Creek’s input on this study.
“We want to make sure that they understand they are the champions and eventual decision makers that will implement this plan,” Cox said. “We’re going to walk them through the process hand in hand, for them to be fully aware of the analysis, answer any questions that they have.”
The presentation will take place during Goose Creek’s 6 p.m. City Council meeting on Tuesday. Organizers say the public is invited to ask questions.
Cox says they plan to have a public workshop later in the spring regarding the US 52 corridor study as well.
The BCDCOG says they hope to wrap up the study in October and then start working on land use and corridor preservation needs.
