Troopers: Pedestrian hit and killed in Orangeburg Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a driver in Orangeburg County.
SCHP says the incident happened at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road.
Master Trooper David Jones says a 2003 Chevy Truck was traveling east on St. Matthews Road when the driver hit a pedestrian who was also walking east.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital where Jones says they died from their injuries.
Jones says this incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
Please contact the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
