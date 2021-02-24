Feds say states cannot forgo standardized tests; SC awaits response to waiver request

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - States will not be allowed to forgo federally mandated standardized tests at the end of this school year, according to the US Department of Education.
A letter to state education superintendents said the measure is necessary to safely re-open schools and get students back in classrooms.
“To be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need. We must also specifically be prepared to address the educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including by using student learning data to enable states, school districts, and schools to target resources and supports to the students with the greatest needs. In addition, parents need information on how their children are doing,” the letter stated.
Federal education leaders are allowing some flexibility in how those cumulative tests will be given and how the data gleaned from them will be used.
“We know, however, that some schools and school districts may face circumstances in which they are not able to safely administer statewide summative assessments this spring using their standard practices,” the letter stated. “Certainly, we do not believe that if there are places where students are unable to attend school safely in person because of the pandemic that they should be brought into school buildings for the sole purpose of taking a test.”
Some options offered as alternatives include shortened versions of the exams, remote administration of the tests, and extending the testing window into the summer or even into the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
South Carolina education leaders have submitted a waiver request to substitute interim tests held throughout the year for the cumulative testing typically held at the end of the year.
“We do not view the letter sent Monday by the U.S. Department of Education as impacting South Carolina’s assessment waiver request in that we are not requesting a blanket waiver but rather asking to substitute a series of interim assessments administered to all students for the typical summative end of year tests,” SC Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said. “These interim assessments are allowing us to measure growth throughout the year, know where students are at as compared to previous years, provide actionable data to teachers, and are publicly reportable.”
Brown said the department has already been in contact with its federal counterpart and was told the USDE is still considering South Carolina’s waiver request. A decision is expected in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, some education advocates are concerned about the impact more standardized testing will have on students and instructional time.
“I don’t believe the data we’ll receive from this year’s test will tell us where our students are. I also don’t think that’s the most important thing that we can be doing in the midst of a generational pandemic and resulting economic downturn when students are facing unprecedented levels of stress and related social and emotional distress,” Palmetto State Teachers Association spokesman Patrick Kelly said. “Let’s take the limited time we have and use it to support our students, to check on our students, and to teach our students. And then when this crisis passes, by all means, let’s assess where we are at.”
There’s also skepticism about how informative the test data will be reopening schools.
“Forcing them to take a standardized test which isn’t going to be very reliable anyway and where we aren’t going to get the results for several months seems to be putting salt on the wound,” education consultant Todd Scholl said. “It is just creating unnecessary stress to try to glean some information that could be gleaned if they simply asked teachers.”
An October report from the state’s Department of Education showed great support for South Carolina’s waiver request. More than 33,000 responses were collected from a survey of teachers, parents, school administrators, and others, and an overwhelming majority, roughly 90 percent, supported the waiver.
Some of those responses included feedback on why the respondent did not think end of year standardized testing should be held this school year.
“I do not think it is wise to require in person testing during the Covid-19 pandemic and would support a waiver and remote learning until a vaccine is developed,” some respondents commented.
“The pressures placed on schools and students during the pandemic do not make a good testing environment. Testing needs to be waived another year,” other respondents said.
“I believe that with COVID and the uncertainty of school this year that students will not perform their best. I also feel as if learning for students will be impacted this year unlike other years. Students will not be learning in a comfortable environment and therefore with all the stressors it would be difficult to ask them to take these assessments,” another response stated.
The SCDE also included their own position on the matter in this report.
“The SCDE recognizes the negative impact caused by COVID-19 beginning in March 2020 on student learning. While the SCDE, school districts, schools, and teachers have been working diligently to address the adverse effects that the pandemic has had on student learning, the SCDE agrees that the pandemic may yield lower assessment results for students. The SCDE believes that through teacher-developed assessments and curriculum-based measures, as well as interim assessments, school districts and the state will be able to judge the “COVID-slide” and provide necessary interventions and supports to get students caught up,” the report stated.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.