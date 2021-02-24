Harris Teeter: Appointments still available for vaccination clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter says they still have appointments available for their COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including ones at the Gaillard Center.
Organizers say there are appointments open Wednesday and Thursday for the clinic that were rescheduled from the week prior.
Harris Teeter says they were planning on distributing the vaccine last week, but inclement weather delayed vaccine deliveries and the grocer had to postpone their event.
Those who were signed up to get the vaccine last week at the Gaillard Center were not automatically signed-up for an appointment for these two clinics, Harris Teeter Spokesperson Danna Robinson says.
While Harris Teeter’s system doesn’t allow them to automatically reschedule, Robinson says the site is live and anyone in Phase 1a can make an appointment.
Regarding vaccine supply, Robinson says the vaccine is in hand and in Charleston, ready to be administered.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.