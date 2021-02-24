Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A - Round 1
Goose Creek 58, Conway 31 - Tykelvion Thompson led all scorers with 13 points as the Gators advance with the round 1 win. They’ll host Dutch Fork on Friday.
Dutch Fork 84, West Ashley 59
Carolina Forest 78, Wando 53
River Bluff 58, Ft. Dorchester 41
SCISA 1-A - Round 2
Cathedral Academy 90, Andrew Jackson 71 - Montreal Jenkins had 29 points while RJ Simmons had 27 to lead the Generals to the win. They’ll face Newberry Academy in the semifinals on Thursday.
Conway Christian 55, St. John’s Christian 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1-A - Round 1
Military Magnet 67, East Clarendon 58 - The Eagles pull off the upset on the road and will visit Lake View in round 2 on Friday.
SCISA 3-A - Round 2
Cardinal Newman 86, Porter-Gaud 24
Florence Christian 57, First Baptist 49
