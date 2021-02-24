Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 10:00 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A - Round 1

Goose Creek 58, Conway 31 - Tykelvion Thompson led all scorers with 13 points as the Gators advance with the round 1 win. They’ll host Dutch Fork on Friday.

Dutch Fork 84, West Ashley 59

Carolina Forest 78, Wando 53

River Bluff 58, Ft. Dorchester 41

SCISA 1-A - Round 2

Cathedral Academy 90, Andrew Jackson 71 - Montreal Jenkins had 29 points while RJ Simmons had 27 to lead the Generals to the win. They’ll face Newberry Academy in the semifinals on Thursday.

Conway Christian 55, St. John’s Christian 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1-A - Round 1

Military Magnet 67, East Clarendon 58 - The Eagles pull off the upset on the road and will visit Lake View in round 2 on Friday.

SCISA 3-A - Round 2

Cardinal Newman 86, Porter-Gaud 24

Florence Christian 57, First Baptist 49

