Ohio Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old canceled

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a 1-year-old child reported possibly abducted early Tuesday evening.
The child appears unharmed and has been reunited with his mother, the sheriff’s office says.
The suspect, William Hannah, has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office announced an Amber Alert Tuesday evening, saying Hannah had possibly abducted the child from Madison Township.
