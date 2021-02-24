Report: Man shoots up house, car near Summerville after bad business deal

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman told investigators that a man who was upset with a business deal shot up her car and home near the Summerville area.
It happened early Wednesday morning at a home on Cady Drive.
Responding deputies reported that the house and a GMC Yukon were struck several times by gunfire.
The investigation began at 2:52 a.m. when a deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house and spoke to a woman who said she was awakened by several gun shots, and when she looked out her window she reported seeing a car leaving the scene.
The woman said she recognized the car belonging to a man who was upset with a business deal that went wrong. According to the woman, the man, who was identified as a suspect in the police report, was upset with her for not giving him a GMC Yukon.
Another witness also reported that the vehicle that fled belonged to the suspect.
The victim said she also called a family member of the suspect who told her that he had returned home at 2:57 a.m.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
