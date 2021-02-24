Santee Cooper approves draft rates and terms for broadband initiative

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors says they approved draft rates and terms that could allow broadband providers to more quickly build out retail service to unserved areas of South Carolina.
The utility provider says this is possible if they let companies accessing Santee Cooper’s 1,200 miles of excess fiber, as well as their nearly statewide transmission infrastructure.
Santee Cooper officials say they will host a virtual public informational session at 2 p.m. March 2.
Organizers say participants can register by emailing broadband@santeecooper.com by 2 p.m. on March 1. Additionally the organizers say they will invite written questions and comments through March 10 at the same email address.
The draft rates and terms will only be finalized and submitted on April 16, after the public comments are received and reviewed.
Santee Cooper is not a provider of broadband, rather, they say they want to allow providers access to their infrastructure so that they can more rapidly roll out service to unserved areas.
