SC reports 896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 896 new and 299 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 confirmed and 20 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 438,861 confirmed cases, 70,183 probable cases, 7,460 confirmed deaths and 938 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 16,333 individual test results with a positive rate of 8.8%.
