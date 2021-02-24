SCANA ex-CEO to plead guilty to fraud charges

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 9:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former SCANA CEO is facing both federal and state charges tied to the failed V-C Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina says former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is being charged with federal conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

These charges are tied to a failed nuclear power plant project in Fairfield County that misled investors about over $1 billion in tax credits.

Marsh’s hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Federal Court in Columbia.

Marsh’s case will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. bond hearing, the U.S. attorney’s office says.

Additionally, authorities say Marsh will be tried at 2:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse for obtaining signature or property by false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they expect Marsh to plead guilty to all charges.

