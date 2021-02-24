Second child in critical condition after SC house fire where toddler died

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A second child is in critical condition after a toddler died during a fire at a Spartanburg County home, according to Nicholas Fortner Deputy Chief of the North Spartanburg Fire District.
Fire crews were called to a home just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on Lapear Drive.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 19-month-old Brooklyn Foster died at the scene.
Fortner said firefighters arrived four minutes after they were made aware of the fire. He said heavy fire was showing when fire crews arrived.
According to Fortner, civilians had removed a child from the home before fire crews arrived.
He said the child was flown from the scene with critical injuries.
Fortner said Foster, the child who died was removed from the home by fire crews.
Daryl Workman, Fire Marshall for North Spartanburg Fire District, said three children and a man were inside the home at the time.
Workman said the third child and the man got out of the home unharmed.
“It was our understanding that he did get one and maybe partially both of the two children out and the other child was in the back part of the mobile home,” Workman said. “So once he got those out, he tried to go back in, supposedly, with some neighbors help and there was just too much fire and he couldn’t get back in.”
North Spartanburg, with assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff Office, Spartanburg County Fire Marshal, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s office, and the South Carolina State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
