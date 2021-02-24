South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association releases All-State teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Twenty players from around the Lowcountry were honored as all-state selections by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Nine boys and eleven girls from all over the area earned the honors.
Starting in 5-A, the Goose Creek boys, who are undefeated on the season, have two players on the team led by Yaturi Bolton and Demetri Simmons. They’re joined by West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter and Ft. Dorchester’s Davion Joyner.
On the girls side, four players made the 5-A list including Wando’s Dylan Silber, Ashley Ridge’s Vanessa Blake, West Ashley’s Kristen Jenkins and Alaina Nettles of Cane Bay.
At the 4-A level, James Island’s Bailey Wiseman was the lone selection from the Lowcountry.
Bishop England had selections on both the boys and the girls teams in 3-A. Jaiha Williams and Lily Woods were on the girls team while Daniel Brooks made the boys squad.
In 2-A, Woodland and Philip Simmons each had selections. For the girls, Kylee Kellerman and Kennedy Rivers represented Philip Simmons while Kimani Green made the team from Woodland. On the boys side, Micheal Shuler represented the Wolverines while Miles Haight was there for the Iron Horses.
Finally in 1-A, Military Magnet’s Tayvon Spiller made the boys team while Chazmin Bradley was on the girls squad joined by Cross’ Taia Gattis.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.