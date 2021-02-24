Staffing company hosts drive-thru hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mau Workforce Solutions says they are hosting a drive-thru hiring event in North Charleston.
MAU says this is one of many events they’ve organized to help companies find employees across the country.
MAU Director of Staffing and Recruiting Jared Mogan says their drive-thru event will be to help Amalie Oil fill hiring needs.
Mogan says Amile Oil is looking to fill multiple positions in manufacturing, facilities and maintenance technicians, and distribution jobs at their North Charleston location.
While Mogan says he continues to see a rise in the need for manufacturing and warehousing jobs in the Charleston area, he also says these were on the rise even before the pandemic.
Although MAU usually hosts large hiring events inside arenas or buildings, Mogan says Wednesday’s drive-thru will be the first of its kind that they’ve organized in the Charleston area.
In other parts of the state, Mogan says they’ve had hundreds of people show up for recent drive-up hiring events.
Those planning to attend are asked to wear a mask the entire time.
Upon arrival, MAU say applicants will have to fill out a questionnaire and then move to a parking space where an on-the-spot interview will take place.
“There are still a lot of people who are out of work, unfortunately, and they may be coming from a different background and may not have been in manufacturing or warehousing industry,” Mogan said. “But, there are a lot of really great jobs right now and honestly these employers don’t have enough people and so if you’re out there and you don’t have a job and you need to earn income, I’d say try it out.”
They’ll be conducting interviews from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers say the event will be held at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce office located at 4922 O’Hear Ave. in North Charleston.
Applicants are asked to bring a resume and any other certifications they might have.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.