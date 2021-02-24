Warming up into the weekend with a few showers possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure remains in control across the area today. After a cool start this morning in the 40s, temperatures will soar into the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy! Thursday will be just like today, the only difference is we may see a few more afternoon clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. A weak cold front will try to slide into the area on Friday. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers. Highs will be cooler, in the low to mid 60s before warming back up for the weekend. Right now, we have a small chance of rain in the forecast this weekend with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 70s. Lows for most of the forecast perios will be in the 50s and 60s.