Berkeley Co. mortuary owner accused of operating business without a license, tax evasion

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a Berkeley County mortuary owner who is accused of operating his business without a license and tax evasion.
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Edward Scott of Moncks Corner. Scott is the owner of Scott’s Mortuary, Inc.
According to SCDOR officials, Scott’s retail license had been revoked in March of 2017 due to unpaid taxes of more than $58,000. However, arrest warrants state that Scott continued to operate the business after being notified by the SCDOR that the business license was revoked and the business needed to close.
In addition, the warrants state from 2015 through 2020, Scott reported zero sales or failed to file sales tax returns, when his actual taxable sales were $456,309.
“As a result, the defendant evaded approximately $36,505 in Sales Tax,” SCDOR officials said.
If convicted, Scott faces a maximum sentence of five years of prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of the tax evasion charges and 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $200 for the count of operating without a license.
Scott is being held in the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
