Big Innings Lift Eagles Over Cougars On Wednesday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Georgia Southern put up crooked numbers in both the third and fourth innings to rally from an early two-run deficit en route to an 18-7 win over the College of Charleston baseball team on Wednesday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Georgia Southern 18, College of Charleston 7
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-2), Georgia Southern (1-3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Trotter Harlan before Georgia Southern answered with a nine-run third sparked by a two-run homer from Mason McWhorter. The Eagles added six in the fourth to put the game out of reach. Charleston kept battling the rest of way with one run in each of the final four frames.
NOTABLES
· Harlan led the Cougars with a 3-for-5 effort including his two-run double in the second.
· Joseph Mershon and Donald Hansis each contributed a two-hit effort of their own.
· Zac Branham tossed two scoreless innings in his first appearance at The College.
· Michael Schultz fanned three over two innings of work.
· Brooks Lucas struck out two in a scoreless ninth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they host USC Upstate in the opening game of a weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.