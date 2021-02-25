Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 25, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:13 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities are looking for Jasmine Natalie Hiers who was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen by her family while at her home on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black baggy shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

“She is believed to be in the Charleston area,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.

