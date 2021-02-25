Colleton County High School head football coach resigns

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County High School’s head football coach plans to step away from his position.
Coby Peeler made the announcement Thursday.
Colleton County School District Athletics hired Peeler in 2017. He compiled a 15-27 record over four seasons, with three playoff appearances and one playoff victory. Under Peeler, the Cougars had their first winning season in 15 years.
Colleton County School District Athletics wished Peeler the best in his future endeavors and thanked him for his contributions to the Cougars’ football program.
The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
Applications can be submitted through the Colleton County School District Applitrack webpage.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.