Crews put out fire at home under renovation in West Ashley

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 24, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:57 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a house under renovation in West Ashley Wednesday evening.

It happened at a home on W. Confederate Circle.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say 911 operators received a call about the fire just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving crews reported smoke and fire coming from the one story home.

Firefighters reported that the attic area was on fire.

“Crews were forced to evacuate the structure for a brief period of time, until additional ventilation improved conditions, and then re-entered the building to finish searching the home and controlling the fire,” CFD officials said.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division have responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident.

“The home was under renovation at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported,” CFD officials said. “Charleston and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.”

