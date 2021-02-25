CSU’s Fleming, Florence earn Big South weekly honors

Fleming’s career night was capped by the game-winning three-point basket in overtime, his second game-winning shot in a 10-day span. The senior’s shot made national waves earning the No. 3 play of the night on ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter then was “The Best Thing I Saw Today,” a segment on Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter. Fleming scored 35 points in the win while securing his Big South-leading seventh double-double of the season and fifth-straight dating back to Feb. 11 ending his career with 22 double-doubles.