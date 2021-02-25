CSU’s Fleming, Florence earn Big South weekly honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – Charleston Southern guards Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Ja’Quavian Florence earned Big South weekly honors after powering the Bucs to an overtime win at Presbyterian Monday night.
Fleming, who scored a career-high 35 points and hit the game-winning three-point shot with just 0.6 seconds to play, was named the Big South Player of the Week for a second time this season and eighth total in his collegiate career.
Florence was named the Co-Freshman of the Week after a career-high 22-point effort while securing his second collegiate double-double with 10 rebounds in an overtime win at Presbyterian. Thursday’s announcement is the second time Florence was named the Freshman of the Week after a stellar debut at the Wolfpack Mako Medical Invitational at NC State in November.
Fleming’s career night was capped by the game-winning three-point basket in overtime, his second game-winning shot in a 10-day span. The senior’s shot made national waves earning the No. 3 play of the night on ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter then was “The Best Thing I Saw Today,” a segment on Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter. Fleming scored 35 points in the win while securing his Big South-leading seventh double-double of the season and fifth-straight dating back to Feb. 11 ending his career with 22 double-doubles.
Florence scored 11 of his career-high 22 points after the halftime break Monday night highlighted by a dunk with under 10 minutes left in regulation. Florence’s efforts helped the Bucs secure their second road win in as many contests. His second rebound in overtime and first basket secured his second double-double and new career-high in scoring.