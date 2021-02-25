Deputies investigating after man shot in the foot at Ashley Phosphate restaurant

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the foot at a restaurant on Ashley Phosphate Road early Thursday morning.
It happened at JC’s Bar and Grill on 3752 Ashley Phosphate Road at 1 a.m.
When a responding Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputy got to the business he saw that the front glass door had been shattered and a wood board was on the backside of the door.
Authorities also found a bullet fragment between the front door and a pool table.
An employee told investigators that someone had told her that a customer at the bar had been playing with a gun and that it accidentally went off.
The 25-year-old victim was located at Summerville Medical Center where a nurse saw the victim outside trying to get inside the hospital. A report states that when the nurse let him in, he said he had been shot in the foot and told his friends to drop him off.
The victim said he did not know who shot him, could not remember if he was inside the bar or outside, and said he was not arguing with anyone.
Authorities say a woman was also injured in the incident when she fell while trying to run out of the building after the gunshot was heard. A report states that after she fell down she was stepped on by another customer.
The sheriff’s office report states the woman suffered injuries and was seen at the hospital.
