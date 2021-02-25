Doctors call Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine a ‘game changer’ for increased access to shots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many medical care providers anticipate Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will be a “game changer” in the battle against the coronavirus, but it’s still unclear how the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will distribute it.
While the US Food and Drug Administration says the vaccine has met its requirements for emergency use authorization, it is not yet publicly available. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to make a recommendation on the shot Friday, and the White House has said 3 to 4 million doses will be released next week if emergency use is granted.
In the meantime, hospitals are still waiting to hear how the vaccine will be rolled out in South Carolina.
Health experts believe this third option for COVID protection will greatly improve access to rural and minority communities because Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine does not require the specialized ultra-cold storage needed for Pfizer and Moderna’s shots.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s chief medical officer said this could expand outreach into community centers, churches, and primary care physician offices. However, there’s still a concern about supply meeting demand, even with a third shot as an option.
“It doesn’t mean the shelves fill up immediately,” Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “It’s going to be a while for delivery to occur, so it’s going to take time for that to change. But we’re really excited about it.”
DHEC officials are expected to address the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during Friday’s scheduled media update.
