Fetter Health urges people not to come early to vaccine clinics

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The CEO of Fetter Health Care wants to reassure people hoping to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of their clinics that they won’t run out of vaccines.
The organization’s COVID 19 vaccine clinics have drawn in hundreds over the last few weeks. And at many of these clinics, the lines forming early in the morning are causing many high-risk people to be in close quarters with one another, and they are unable to social distance.
Fetter Health Care CEO Aretha Powers says they are using an online registration process to help them avoid having to cancel clinics.
“We’ve decided not to do appointments to help with individuals who may have trouble utilizing computers or smart phones,” Powers said.
Fetter Health Cares’ first-come-first serve clinics run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Powers says they will be administering vaccines the entire time.
As long as you are at the clinic by 2 p.m., Powers says they will serve you. She says they do not have a limited number of vaccines to distribute.
Clinic staff are typically able to administer approximately 650 vaccine doses during these clinics, Powers says.
On Thursday, Fetter Health Care is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Baxter Patrick Library on James Island.
Fetter Health Care staff will be arriving around 7 p.m. But if you do come early, they ask that you wait in your car until staff members start distributing numbers.
Powers says Fetter Health Care will be hosting more vaccine clinics next week, but locations will not be announced until Friday.
