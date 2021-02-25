Joseph Floyd Manor board wants to hear more from residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new effort to increase lines of communication is underway at the Joseph Floyd Manor.
The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board in charge of the Joseph Floyd Manor meets once a month to discuss the issues inside the building and what’s being done to fix them.
The board’s chair, Sandino Moses, says they are having a problem with communication between the residents and the board. Last week Live 5 News interviewed a woman who said she felt like they are the “forgotten people.”
However, at Wednesday’s meeting, board members and staff indicated the first they heard of that woman’s frustrations was on the news. They have since made contact with her.
To address the problem, Moses says starting in March they will be sending an employee around to alert every resident to the upcoming monthly meeting. Once at that meeting they’ll be taking attendance. Moses says the new measures aren’t about tracking people but rather an effort to make sure none of the tenants feel like forgotten people.
The resident committee president will be in charge of going door to door to remind folks about the monthly meeting – which is good because CCHRA’s website where meeting information is posted is an unsecured site that can be difficult to get to.
In addition to encouraging monthly meeting attendance, the board is also launching a monthly newsletter in March to keep residents informed of all the work being done to address the aging building.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.