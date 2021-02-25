Lowcountry high school playoff basketball scores (2/24)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A - State Quarterfinal
Marlboro County 60, Bishop England 59
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55
Class 1A - State Quarterfinal
Baptist Hill 76, Carvers Bay 64 - The Bobcats advance to the Lower State Finals on Saturday where they’ll face Scott’s Branch
SCISA Class 3A - State Quarterfinal
Augusta Christian, Ga. 64, First Baptist 61
Northwood Academy 71, Cardinal Newman 65 - Northwood eliminated the 2-time defending 3-A state champions with the win. The Chargers will face Porter-Gaud on Friday
Porter-Gaud 61, Hammond 43 - Mason Grant scored 21 points in the win and the Cyclones will face Northwood in the semifinals on Friday
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A - State Quarterfinal
Philip Simmons 42, Marion 35 - The Iron Horses will face Silver Bluff in the Lower State finals on Saturday
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.