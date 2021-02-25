Lowcountry high school playoff basketball scores (2/24)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 25, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:36 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A - State Quarterfinal

Marlboro County 60, Bishop England 59

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55

Class 1A - State Quarterfinal

Baptist Hill 76, Carvers Bay 64 - The Bobcats advance to the Lower State Finals on Saturday where they’ll face Scott’s Branch

SCISA Class 3A - State Quarterfinal

Augusta Christian, Ga. 64, First Baptist 61

Northwood Academy 71, Cardinal Newman 65 - Northwood eliminated the 2-time defending 3-A state champions with the win. The Chargers will face Porter-Gaud on Friday

Porter-Gaud 61, Hammond 43 - Mason Grant scored 21 points in the win and the Cyclones will face Northwood in the semifinals on Friday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A - State Quarterfinal

Philip Simmons 42, Marion 35 - The Iron Horses will face Silver Bluff in the Lower State finals on Saturday

