Renovations continue at Charleston’s Stoney Field

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are working to renovate and repair a downtown Charleston football field that dates back to the 1960s.
The project at Charleston’s Stoney Field is a joint effort between the city of Charleston and the Charleston County School District.
Over the years, the field saw damage from flooding and weather.
City Parks Director Jason Kronsberg says these improvements have been discussed for years.
He says the city has repainted and sealed the entire concrete stadium seats, which were corroded. Kronsberg says they also have all new aluminum bench seating, railing, and fencing around the stadium.
Since Stoney Field was built in the 1960s, the actual grass field sank almost three feet. The Charleston County School District is paying for a new synthetic turf field.
Crews have brought in new dirt to build up the field before the turf will be installed.
Kronsberg says they’ve also added new retaining walls to support the edges of the site, an effort to help prevent future flooding.
“When it’s all done it’s going to be a fully renovated facility for everyone to use,” Kronsberg said.
He adds that there are plans for a new asphalt walking track around the field. The stadium is home to Burke High School athletics as well as city recreation and club sports.
“The city of Charleston is really excited about the renovation of Stoney Field in cooperation with the Charleston County School District,” Kronsberg said. “It’s going to be a wonderful amenity for our recreation programs as well as the school district and all of the people that live in the area that want to go use the track to walk or run the steps which has been a past-time for many coming out to the stadium at any time of day and running the steps.”
The city’s Technical Review Committee is reviewing plans for the parking area and new entry plaza to the field Thursday.
That meeting starts at 9 a.m. and can be accessed via Zoom.
Kronsberg says the goal is for the new field to be complete in time for Burke High School to use it for the 2021 fall football season. However, he says that finish date is going to be weather-dependent.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.