Report: Woman uses pistol to stop man attacking her husband during road rage incident on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman used her pistol to stop a man who was assaulting her husband following a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.
Deputies responded to the call near mile marker 67 on I-85. The caller said that her husband was being assaulted by a man on the side of the road.
The woman said that she and her husband were driving north when they noticed a red Chevy Equinox SUV driving erratically and swerving in and out of traffic. The woman said the SUV nearly hit their car as well as several others. The woman said they saw the SUV hit a white Dodge truck. The woman and her husband pulled to the side of the road, along with the white truck and the red Equinox.
The woman said that the man driving the Equinox began yelling that the white Dodge truck had struck his vehicle and that someone needed to call police. The woman told him that she was on the phone with 911, but that he had been the one to cause the accident.
The SUV driver then walked up and “shoved her husband out into traffic.” The victim fell to the ground. The suspect got on top of the man and started to beat him. The victim’s wife told the suspect to stop hitting her husband, then pulled a pistol from her handbag. The suspect complied and asked the woman to put the gun away.
Minutes later, the suspect went back to the victim and started hitting him again. The woman pulled out the pistol and again told the man to leave her husband alone and that if he assaulted her husband again, she would shoot him. The suspect went back to his truck and then “sped off, traveling north on I-85.”
Investigators say the woman was able to get some pictures and video of the incident on her phone. Deputies are following up with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation, but assault warrants have been issued for the suspect.
