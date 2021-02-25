Sheriff: Man out on bond for trafficking meth arrested for the 3rd time on same charge

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 42-year-old man for the third time in seven months for trafficking methamphetamine.
Investigators arrested William Russell who was out on bond and electronic monitoring for a January arrest for trafficking meth. He was also arrested for the same charge in July of 2020.
Also arrested was 48-year-old Anne Ditcher White who had just been released on bond last week for possession with intent to distribute meth.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office narcotic agents, criminal investigators and uniform patrol personnel executed a search warrant at a home on Pee Dee Lane in the Murrells Inlet area.
According to deputies, the search warrant was related to an ongoing drug investigation involving the distribution of crystal methamphetamine.
“Agents seized a variety of illegal/ controlled substances including approximately 90 grams of crystal meth,” GCSO officials said.
Both of the suspects’ latest arrest has them facing charges of trafficking meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
“These types of dealers of death have no business being let out of jail time after time,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “My office will continue to lock them up until someone gets it right.”
