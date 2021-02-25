Software company plans to bring 100 new jobs to Charleston County

“About five years ago, I moved to Charleston to lead and grow a small organization,” Omatic CEO Dan Kim said. “The Charleston community and its infrastructure have made it possible for Omatic and the tech industry to flourish through its business-friendly policies and collaboration. I have grown to appreciate the unique combination of industry and culture that Charleston has to offer – that unique combination I expect will continue to serve Omatic and the tech industry well, drawing more talent to the region.”