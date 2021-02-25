Software company plans to bring 100 new jobs to Charleston County

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A software company is planning a $450,000 investment to bring approximately 100 new jobs over the next five years.
Omatic Software, a data integration company, announced plans to expand its operations in the county.
“About five years ago, I moved to Charleston to lead and grow a small organization,” Omatic CEO Dan Kim said. “The Charleston community and its infrastructure have made it possible for Omatic and the tech industry to flourish through its business-friendly policies and collaboration. I have grown to appreciate the unique combination of industry and culture that Charleston has to offer – that unique combination I expect will continue to serve Omatic and the tech industry well, drawing more talent to the region.”
“Our state has become an ideal destination for businesses looking to grow, and the fact that companies like Omatic Software continue to find success here is proof of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
The Portside Ferry Wharf in Mount Pleasant will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and its main hub for software research and development, sales and operations, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
The expansion was completed in late 2020 and the company is accepting applications for people interested in joining their team at their careers website.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Omatic Software’s data integration company “is exactly the type of enterprise we like to see locate and expand in Mount Pleasant, putting high-quality jobs in close proximity to our residents, while diversifying our tax base with corporate headquarters operations.”
“Desirable amenities and a talented workforce make our community an enticing location for technology-based companies,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Omatic Software’s expansion will further propel Charleston County as the tech hub of South Carolina. Congratulations to Dan Kim and the Omatic team!”
Omatic Software serves the nonprofit sector.
