South Carolina’s COVID-19 death toll tops 7,500

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 42 more confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,502.
DHEC also reported 921 new and 344 probable COVID-19 cases and five probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 440,517 confirmed cases, 71,029 probable cases, 7,502 confirmed deaths and 941 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 26,810 individual test results with a positive rate of 8.4%.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.