Spring-like weather to have a Friday hiccup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last warm, Spring-like day before we get a short-lived cool down for the end of our work week. Expect another sunny and warm day with temperatures quickly warming from the 40s this morning to the mid 70s this afternoon. A cold front will try to move into the area Friday bringing more clouds and a few showers. This will cool our temperatures into the 60s for one day before warming back up for the week. The aforementioned front will stall out near the area and beginning moving northward again on Saturday. This will take the rain chance back out of our area and allow for temperatures to return to the 70s. Inland areas may see highs close to 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Beaches will remain cooler due to chilly water temperatures and an onshore afternoon wind.