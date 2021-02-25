Working Wednesdays: Knight’s Companies is hiring drivers and plant managers

Knight’s Septic, Redi-Mix, Precast, Trucking and Pumping divisions support the construction industry.

Working Wednesdays: Knight’s Companies is hiring drivers and plant managers
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform. (Source: Live 5)
By Ann McGill | February 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to work in the trucking and concrete industry. Knight’s Companies has openings for many positions, especially diesel technicians, mixer drivers and plant mangers.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.

The interview was streamed on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv. You can watch the whole segment below.

WORK WEDNESDAY: Knight's Companies is a family-owned trucking-concrete business in North Charleston and they say women are encouraged to apply.

WORK WEDNESDAY: Knight's Companies is a family-owned trucking-concrete business in North Charleston and they say women are encouraged to apply.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.