CARTA could expand on-demand service for seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA officials say they want to extend their recently-launched on-demand pilot program for seniors across their service region.
The program offers door-to-door service for seniors 55 and up as well as all Tel-A-Ride customers on the peninsula.
Since launching the program almost four weeks ago, CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says they’ve noticed many people are using the program, and they haven’t found any issues.
Everyone eligible can request up to 20 trips per month to and from the Medical District and an additional 10 trips per month to or from the WestEdge Publix.
“We know there are plenty of people who need access to medical care and need access to food, not just on the peninsula but also in other parts of our service region and that many doctors are outside of the peninsula,” Seekings said. “So this is going to tell us where the demand is and how the program works.”
The rides are serviced through Uber and Uzurv and all trips are capped at $4.
The $4 flat rate is possible because CARTA subsidizes the difference.
If you are eligible to use the service, and you’re not already a Uzurv member, you can register at RideCARTA.com.
Then you’ll use the Uber app to book the ride and you should come up as a registered CARTA senior rider.
CARTA leaders will keep an eye on the program over the next few months and as they continue plans to expand.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.