Charleston County School District files suit against vaping companies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is filing a lawsuit against vaping companies claiming that their products target minors and has increased the use of vaping among their students.
Lawyers representing the school district filed the lawsuit against a number of companies which include JUUL Labs, the Altria Group, and Philip Morris.
The suit states that the companies’ marketing, advertising, and product design targets minors, especially teenagers. Lawyers say that this has also dramatically increased the use of e-cigarettes with many students becoming addicted to the products.
“It is not an overstatement to say that JUUL has changed the educational experience of students across the nation,” the lawsuit stated.
