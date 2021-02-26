Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police officers are looking for Jaden Couchman who was last seen on Feb. 18 on Ashley Hall Road at 3 p.m. and discovered missing at 9 p.m.
“Ms. Couchman is not in possession of electronic communication, and is not believed to be in danger or in need of immediate medical assistance,” Charleston police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
