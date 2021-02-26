Clock ticks away toward 6 p.m. Charleston Co. School Choice application deadline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the final day to submit applications for School Choice in the Charleston County School District.
This is a chance for students to apply to the school districts magnet and charter schools.
This year, the application process has gone mostly virtual. The window for applications closes Friday at 6 p.m. After that time, no applications will be accepted. However, CCSD says all applications are considered equally if they are entered by Friday’s deadline.
Therefore, placements are not decided on a first come, first served basis.
With this application process, you are asked to rank up to five options, number one being your top school choice.
Each of the district’s magnet schools have posted videos on the district’s website detailing their school’s unique programs.
Applications can also be submitted for certain charter schools as well.
Click here to view the full list of magnet, Montessori, or charter schools to apply for and learn more about them
Some include visual and performing arts; science, engineering and mathematics; International Baccalaureate programs, Montessori service enterprises, early college prep and career and technology programs.
Then families will be notified about their acceptance on April 2 and must accept the offered seat by April 22.
Students and families will then have to go through the separate registration process for the choice school once registrations open for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you do not have access to a computer or mobile device, paper applications are still due by 6 p.m. as well.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.