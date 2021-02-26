Deputies searching for man accused of stealing several trailers from gas station

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man who is accused of stealing several trailers from a gas station in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tommy Kinard wanted on five counts of grand larceny.
According to investigators, Kinard stole five trailers from the Circle C Gas Station on 11109 Augusta Hwy.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
