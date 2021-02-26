February to end with unseasonably warm temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our north will increase the clouds and a bring a slight chance of rain to our northern areas today. With our location south of the front, temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low to mid 70s today. This front will move back northward, away from our area, as we head into the weekend allowing for temperatures to turn even warmer.
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 74.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Sea Fog Possible at Beaches. High 81.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. Sea Fog Possible at Beaches. High 80.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 77.
