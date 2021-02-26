Fed. engineers seek public comment on Summerville parkway project’s flood canal impact

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is one step closer to seeing crews break ground on a decades old project that would extend Berlin G Myers Parkway.
Officials with the US Army Corps of Engineers are now turning to the public for input on one major hurdle that’s delayed the project.
There has long been concern that extending the parkway along the Sawmill Branch canal will impact the floodplain surrounding it and decrease its ability to move flood waters away from homes and businesses.
This week, the Corps posted a public notice and sent letters to property owners near the channel asking for input on some mitigation measures proposed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Those efforts include changing some of the structure of the embankments that create the canal, replacing the bridge at Luden Drive, and improving stormwater drainage into the channel.
“They’ve modeled this canal and the hydrology to make sure it continues to function the way it’s supposed to, to protect against flooding,” Summerville Town Engineer Russ Cornette said. “It’s very important to everybody, the town, the DOT, and the Corps that the Sawmill Branch continues to function and protect Summerville from flooding.”
SCDOT officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.
Cornette said the filing of the public notice is a significant moment in the permitting process for the project, and if things move along in its favor, work could begin early next year.
