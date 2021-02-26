Health officials warn warmer weather is no excuse to stop COVID precautions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health experts believe rainy weather conditions could be a contributing factor to lower COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina.
“We had a real bout here of just nasty weather and people were probably avoiding socializing and outdoor activities and group gatherings,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
That rain has made way for warmer temperatures the past few days, and now Bell fears if we let our guard down we could see another spike in cases.
“Modifying those behaviors does drive cases down,” said Bell.
Meanwhile, students at the University of South Carolina took advantage of the sunshine on campus and in Five Points on Thursday.
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, who has helped to regulate the city mask ordinance in places like Five Points, says he’s been keeping an eye out as the weather warms up.
“What we are kind of doing is monitoring the situation no matter what the weather looks like, so we are gonna make sure we keep a pulse on it,” said Jenkins.
Rain or shine, Jenkins says the Columbia Fire Department will continue to do their part to slow the spread.
The department wrote 58 citations for mask violations last weekend and six on Wednesday.
“Numbers are getting better but we still can’t take our hands off it because we don’t want it to swing back in the other direction,” explained Jenkins. “We still got to wear our masks, we still have to social distance, still got to wash our hands, still have to do those things that will get us over this hump.”
