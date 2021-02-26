Judge allows stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to represent herself in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - Letecia Stauch will now represent herself in court in the case of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.
According to WMBF News’ sister station KKTV, the judge made a statement in court on Friday saying having an attorney would provide someone with more experience than Stauch. She reportedly responded saying “I’ve come to find that the word ‘expert’ doesn’t hold much value, and I’m the expert here. I think that I could do it on my own sir, it’s a constitutional right”.
Judge Gregory Werner spent several minutes trying to explain the benefit of having an attorney, but Stauch continued to assert she had an “Ace in the hole” and that “two pieces of evidence would completely prove her innocence.”
Eventually Werner said it was his job to make sure she understood what she was getting herself into, and that while it wasn’t a wise decision, it is her constitutional right to represent herself.
Stauch alleged her decision wasn’t because she thought her representation was doing a bad job, she called them “fine ladies,” but that the jail was mistreating her and blocking her from being able to see parts of the case she believes she has a right to.
Her defense attorneys have been requested to withdraw from the case.
In a news conference outside the courthouse after the meeting, when 11 News asked El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen if representing yourself in a case this big with no former legal experience would be a bad move, he simply added “I think you can draw that conclusion just as well as anybody can.”
Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and has family that still live in the community, but moved to Colorado with his father.
He was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020 in Colorado, and his body was found in Florida in March of last year.
Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach. She has twice undergone a mental health evaluation and both times has been found mentally fit to stand trial.
