Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Lower State
Woodland 79, Andrew Jackson 72 F/2OT - The Wolverines advance to the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll face Wade Hampton at Colleton County.
SCISA Class 1A - State Semifinal
Newberry Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 52 F/OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 5A Lower State - Quarterfinal
Wando 49, Lexington 38 - Dylan Silber had 21 points to lead the Warriors. They’ll face Sumter in the Lower State finals on Monday
Sumter 50, Summerville 32
SCISA Class 1A - State Semifinal
Newberry Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 51
SCISA Class 2A - State Semifinal
Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 49 - The Eagles move on to the state title game on Saturday against Hilton Head Christian.
