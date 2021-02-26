Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:30 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A Lower State

Woodland 79, Andrew Jackson 72 F/2OT - The Wolverines advance to the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll face Wade Hampton at Colleton County.

SCISA Class 1A - State Semifinal

Newberry Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 52 F/OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A Lower State - Quarterfinal

Wando 49, Lexington 38 - Dylan Silber had 21 points to lead the Warriors. They’ll face Sumter in the Lower State finals on Monday

Sumter 50, Summerville 32

SCISA Class 1A - State Semifinal

Newberry Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 51

SCISA Class 2A - State Semifinal

Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 49 - The Eagles move on to the state title game on Saturday against Hilton Head Christian.

