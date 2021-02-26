Police chief, Northwoods Mall holding press conference on shooting that injured three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and representatives from Northwoods Mall will be holding a press conference on Monday regarding updates in a shooting at the shopping center that injured three people last week.
The shooting happened on Feb. 14 and injured a 20-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a female juvenile. At the time, police released a picture of a person sought in the case.
The press conference is schedule for Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Since the shooting, police and security at Northwoods Mall have been increased. In addition, the mall’s youth escort policy was changed so that anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult every Friday and Saturday evening.
The North Charleston Police Department said their investigators had information that the suspect was shooting at another person who was not struck by the gunfire. According to police, the three victims were in the area of the intended target and were struck by bullets.
Officers responded to the mall for an active shooter, and when they arrived they saw several bystanders running out with one saying there was someone shooting at the center of the mall.
One of the victims was located outside of Belk suffering from a gun shot wound to the chest. The two other victims were located in a back closet at the H&M clothing store.
