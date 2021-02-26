Project looks to preserve nearly 200 acres of historic wetlands along Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nestled between the Ashley River, Highway 61 and historic plantations lies 194 acres of untouched wetlands known as the Oaks Plantation.
“This is by every account one of the most important places not just in Charleston but in the state,” Patrick Moore with the conservation organization Open Space Institute said. “You got a scenic River, you got the scenic road, you got the historic designation at the state level and at the federal level.”
Many conservationists are now working together to make sure it stays that way.
“Everybody’s working together towards a common conservation outcome,” Moore said.
The South Carolina Conservation Bank is working with the Open Space Institute to buy the land with a $1 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to buy the land. The total project cost is more than $1.6 million.
SC Conservation Banks director J. Raleigh West III said development has long encroached upon historic land along the Ashley River.
“The window to save the core of the Ashley River Historic District, the historic road, the scenic river is a very narrow one,” West said.
Once purchased, the caretakers of neighboring Drayton Hall will take the land to clean up and eventually open to the public to learn more about the area.
“This is a pristine property that does not have any modern amenities on it whatsoever,” Drayton Hall Preservation Trust CEO Carter Hudgins said. “In the future when folks can visit they will be able to see several hundred years of features associated with human occupation in the lowcountry.”
Coastal Conservation League Director of Communications Jason Crowley said welcoming people into the preserved area will help spread awareness of the hidden gems in parts of Charleston that need protecting.
“Having this open to the public you’re going to be able to experience something new and learn a bit about Charleston’s history that really hasn’t been told before which is super exciting,” Crowley said.
The Ashley River Historic District spans 24,000 acres. Activists say although 200 more acres will be preserved, it’s an important step in the right direction.
“While we are always looking at the big tracks of land this is important piece to the puzzle because every piece adds up to the greater whole,”
The project is one of five across the state being awarded $1 million each in federal funds to preserve coastal wetlands.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.