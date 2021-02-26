SC to honor Charleston-based musical group Ranky Tanky

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Grammy-winning Gullah folk band Ranky Tanky will be honored Friday afternoon in North Charleston.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard will present the group with a resolution from the state’s House of Representatives at 1 p.m. to celebrate the group’s achievements, including their Grammy win.
Quentin Baxter, Kevin Hamilton, Quiana Parler, Clay Ross and Charlton Singleton make up the group.
In January 2020, their release “Good Time” won the Grammy for the Best Regional Roots Music Album category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
It was their first nomination and first win.
The band puts a modern twist on the traditional Gullah music sounds.
Three members of the group are College of Charleston alums.
