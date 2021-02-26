SC reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday the latest test results show more than 1,000 new COVID-19 in the Palmetto State.
DHEC reported 1,086 new confirmed and 334 new probable cases; and 27 confirmed and eight probable deths.
That brings the totals to 441,697 confirmed cases, 71,598 probable cases, 7,528 confirmed deaths and 949 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 32,875 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.1%.
